A Response to Gillinator's challenge...

So.. you challenged me to prove something to you.

Although I may not have met the "most" portion of challenge you gave me (because honestly, I don't have time surf every single website on the entire internet right now - I have a life), I will certainly will now show you proof of "shit" that you say you've "never seen".

Just so everyone is aware, I have focused specifically on attacks against Clinton. Not against her supporters. Just her.

I've done that for a reason and that reason is because I do not want this to devolve into some fucked up, off-topic bullshit about surrogates or supporters attacking each other. That is expected.

I am focusing only on personal attacks against Clinton and those that are opinion-based, not fact-based.

When I refer to an "attack" on Clinton, I am not including well thought out attacks on a policy positions, so let's all be clear about that.

Here we go:

Misogyny

Sanders campaign struggle to counter misogynistic BernieBro narratives

Comparing Clinton to a child

Using Wall Street Barbie as pejorative reminiscent of GOP attacks on Wendy Davis (Abortion Barbie)

Rude-assed motherfuckers and hate

Sanders supporter "Jokingly" tries to put a Clinton obituary in the paper

Blaming Clinton because a seeded story had no links to supporting data attacking Clinton

Sander supporters yell and chant "She's a liar" when video of Clintion appears

Sanders supporters admit they hate Hillary Clinton

She has rapists and an admitted pedophile (lena dunham) stumping in NH

Personally attacking Clinton rather than her positions (again with the sneaky and trustworthy bullshit)

Using opinion as fact. Again.

Whiners who will not vote for Hillary if Bernie doesn't win

14% of Sanders supporters will refuse to vote for Clinton and would rather hand the presidency to a rwnj

I will not vote for Clinton because I would rather have four years of a Republican presidency snap complacent "liberals" out of their torpor.

If he can't vote for Sanders, he'll vote for Trump – two side of the same coin.

Another article about Sanders supporters who will refuse to vote for Hillary if he loses

Another Sanders supporter willing to fuck over the country if Sanders doesn't win the Dem nomination

Another Shillary comment by Sanders supporter who will take their ball and home or vote GOP if Sanders doesn't win the primary

People blaming Bill's decsions on Hillary

Female Sanders supporter uses blue dress and blaming Hillary for Bill Clinton's policies as a reason not to trust Hillary Clinton

Female Sanders supporter deciding her trust was destroyed when Hillary Clinton refused to divorce her husband, oh, and don’t forget speaking at Goldman Sachs events /s

The above is a small offering of all that's out there if you just google the shit.

There was a shit-ton available out there and a lot of was from Viners.

Based on your posts, however, I will be very surprised if you admit that the things I have just posted here are real.

I actually expect you to focus on the "most" (which is my experience) rather than the fact that what I have linked to is worthy of acknowledgement.

I expect you to move the goalposts. I expect you to make excuses and obfuscate.

I absolutely expect you to bullshit about your taking an "unbiased" look at what has been provided.

I hope you don't meet those expectations, but I suspect you will based on what I've seen from you so far.