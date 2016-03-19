Video surfaces of Hillary Clinton's paid speech to Goldman Sachs....

If you're a hater, I bet you thought this transcript was gonna give you the money shot.

At the 2:50 mark from John F.W. Rogers, Executive VP and Chief of Staff for Goldman Sachs

It's comforting to know that our efforts have a strong ally in our next speaker. Under her leadership, Secretary Clinton integrated women's issues into the core of diplomatic efforts at the State Department, creating the Office of Global Women's Issues, a permanent testament to the government's own pledge to promote women's causes. And today, including through her efforts at the Clinton Foundation, her efficacy and her passion to create innovative solutions to problems facing the global community continue. So one can only ask, who knows what she might do next? Ladies and Gentlemen, I am very happy to introduce Hillary Rodham-Clinton

At the 3:52 mark, this is where SECRETARY Clinton begins to speak.

It is really exciting for me to be here and look around this room and see so many people who are committed to this mission that we share. Ah, certainly from the business world led by Goldman Sachs and 10,000 Women, from the press, friends from the NGO world and government and of course, so many who are here for the Clinton Global Initiative. Ah, the work that we are doing is work that is absolutely essential for, as the title says, global economic growth. And it is no surprise that John and Lloyd and Deena and their team recognized that early. Ah, they understood before a lot of people who now take it for granted were made aware, that if we are talking about global economic growth; certainly if we are talking about inclusive prosperity, there is no path forward that does not include the empowerment of women. And how we do that, and how big a commitment we are willing to make is going to determine a lot of the, ah, limits of prosperity for individuals and for societies in the years to come. So clearly I don't think any of us want to be left on the sidelines as this extraordinary commitment moves forward. And it was exciting to hear that the goal has been met; that 10.000 women have been given entrepreneurship support. I am thrilled by that. I hope with the new announcement, the numbers keep growing, But recognizing the untapped potential of women in the global economy is one of the great insights of the early 21st century, I do appreciate the work that Goldman itself has done in contributing the the growing body of research that documents the business case for investing in women. Starting with the "Womenomics", followed by "Women Hold Up Half The Sky", most recently giving credit where it is due, the data has been marshaled to show when women participate in the economy, especially the formal economy, everyone prospers. Productivity, growth, GDP, all rise when women have the opportunities they deserve. Miland [sic] will remember that when we were in Africa together in the 1990's, and everywhere we went...we were on a long trip...and I was going to many places and going out into villages to meet with local leaders.. everywhere we went, women were working. They were in the fields, they were carrying water, they were carrying firewood, they were in the markets, And we had a meeting with some economists. I asked them how do you calculate the contributions of women to the economies of these communities and countries? And they said, well we don't. They're not part of the economy. I said, well, I know they're not part of the formal economy, but what do you think you could perhaps attribute to their efforts in terms of economic well-being, economic growth, think of whatever accountability description you want. And they all looked at me like, what is she talking about? So then I tried a different tact. I said, well, so answer me this. If the women in sub-Saharan Africa refused to work, what would happen? Well, that's worth considering, they responded. So, we know that women have always worked. This idea that we're now talking about women working is somewhat of a misnomer. There has always been an enormous amount of work that has been done, but not so much in formal economies and certainly not so much measured. So the OECD (Organization for Economic Coordination and Development) estimates that across member countries, and remember, these are developed countries were talking about now. We've moved from sub-Saharan Africa to Europe and big economies in Latin America and obviously the United States and others. But the OECD estimates that closing the gap in labor force participation between men and women would lead to a 12% increase in GDP over 20 years. In the United States, the GDP increase could be nearly 10%; in Germany more than 11%; in South Korea close to 20%; and in Japan by roughly 19%. Now as I look at this distinguished group, I see a lot of people who are really good with numbers. And I think if you just do that calculation, you can see how much growth we are leaving on the table. So when we think about what more needs to be done, we need to be really paying attention to the title. because it is the secret. Opening doors for women and turning women into entrepreneurs. Now, in 2012, more than 125 million women around the world started and managed new business ventures. Nearly 100 million more women were running established businesses. And in the US between 1997 and 2007, the number of women-owned businesses grew by 44% to nearly 8 million businesses. But we have to, in addition to being optimistic and positive, we have to be aware of the fact that in developing countries, there are too many disappointments for women because because they are under-served or unserved by financial institutions. The Wold Banks International Finance Institution has calculated a global credit gap for women entrepreneurs of around 285 billion. And this is one of the key obstacles I highlighted at the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on Women and it's a great interest to us at the Clinton Foundation. We are, through our "No Ceilings Project", collecting collecting and analyzing a wide range of data measuring the gains women have made over the past 20 years. But we've already discovered that this credit gap is one of the biggest problems that we face in the global economy. According to new research from Goldman Sachs, closing the credit gap could, on average, increase per capita income by up to 12% by 2030. Now, I have to tell you. Women are a really good risk to lend to. And you know what, there are still too many financial institutions that either don't know that or don't believe it. In fact, I remember one woman in a micro-credit program who was graduating out of it, who had really built a small business... and... she told me she went to every bank in her community. Nobody would lend to her. And she said, you know .. now I just think of banks as places where people go to see their dreams die. So, we need to close this gap. Because in a place like Brazil, the gain could be as much as 25-28%, so I'm delighted that "10,000 Women" is taking on this challenge. We have, obviously with us, Jack Ma tonight and Jack is a perfect example of someone who was risk-taking and entrepreneurial. And there are some very exciting approaches to providing credit over the internet. So I'm just putting all my banking friends on notice that this is a big market and somebody's gonna serve it. This spring the Goldman Sachs foundation and the World Bank joined forces to create the first ever Global Finance Facility dedicated exclusively to women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises in emerging economies. It's a 600 million dollar partnership aimed at helping up to 100,000 women entrepreneurs access the capital they need to continue growing. So I'm looking forward to seeing this effort also bear fruit, so thanks to Goldman Sachs and thanks to "10.000 Women" for really shining a bright spotlight on what is possible if you believe in, and you provide support to women who are ready to get out there and roll up their sleeves and make a difference for themselves and for their families and communities. Thank you all very much.

