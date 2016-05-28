Samantha Bee Takes Down Bernie Sanders Supporters Following the Nevada Democratic Convention - Speakeasy - WSJ

Samantha Bee took aim at Bernie Sanders supporters during Monday’s episode of “Full Frontal,” castigating them for the chaos that erupted at the Nevada Democratic Convention more than a week ago.
While she doesn’t blame the Vermont senator himself for the unruly behavior of his followers, she did point out that perhaps he and his campaign manager were responsible for emphasizing a certain kind of mindset:
I love Samantha Bee. She should've been given the slot at the Daily Show rather than Trevor Noah.
But that's just me! :o)