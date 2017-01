You are not invited

To my death

In the face of loss

And the ripping away

Of people you loved

Of people you say

You loved

You learned nothing

All of the tears

All of the words

All of the vows

Are meaningless

If you don’t do

What you say

You will do

You are a liar

You don’t get to cry

Over me

You had your chance

To make it right

But your anger

Held you back

Now you get to live

With your choice

Get out

You are not invited

To my death