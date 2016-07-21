Newsvine

Unarmed Black Man Lying In The Street With Hands Up Gets Shot By Police In North Miami

New video out of North Miami shows an unarmed black man moments before and after he was shot by police while lying in the street with his hands up. 

Behavioral therapist Charles Kinsey, 47, is recovering in an area hospital after being shot in the leg three times during the incident, which took place on Monday. 

