Bernie Sanders And His Supporters Will Have A Pyrrhic Victory

Sanders started a "revolution" that he has lost complete control of.

From the day he announced he has done nothing but shit all over Democrats and the Democratic party.

He has lied and he has cheated.

He has refused to admit his mistakes even as he continued to stoke unrealistic expectations among his mostly white, instant gratification, it's all about me base.

I was fine when Sanders entered the race, but the second he starting trashing people like me, I knew that he was someone I wanted nothing to do with.

Although he has endorsed Clinton, he is still trying to do an end around on the millions of Democratic voters who chose Hillary Clinton over him. You can thank Jane Sanders flapping her gums into a hot mike for that one.

As much as Sanders and his supporters have screeched.. without verifiable evidence...(no, your opinion and right wing memes do not count as proof) that the DNC has "rigged the process", his one and only goal has been to undermine and destroy the Democratic party. He has despised the Democratic party. I am by far not the only person who believes this.

He doesn't give a shit about you and he sure as hell doesn't give a shit about minority, LGBT, or women's issues. That's all a "distraction", remember?

All he gives a shit about is his "revolution". He doesn't care who gets in the way.

Sanders supporters booed the pastor giving the invocation. They heckled Elijah Cummings during his speech - a man that actually lived the civil rights movement and has done more for minority rights than any person in Congress.

I think it might have been a yoooge suprise for Sanders that his own supporters booed him.

Sanders got 90% of what he wanted - this is the most progressive platform in Democratic history. Debbie Wasserman-Schutlz is gone. But it's still not good enough.

Sanders supporters are in the streets right now, repeating right wing garbage.

His vitriolic fuel stoked and fed the fires that the right wing started about Clinton decades ago. Those fires have now become a raging inferno that has engulfed not only the Democratic party, but Sanders himself.

If Hillary Clinton loses the election, Sanders and his supporters will have won their victory, but it will be Pyrrhic one.

Unfortunately, it will consume the rest of us right along with them.