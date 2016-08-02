THE REAL THIRD PARTY

I've been thinking about this for awhile, and I think that I might not be too far off the mark.

We all know that the Republican party has been taken over by right wing extremists. They call themselves the Tea Party, but really... they are the GOP now.

Democrats are on the way to being taken over by left wing extremists who keep screeching about revolution. It probably won't be long - maybe within a decade, that they will be the Democratic party.

The far left and the far right are intransigent and unwilling to compromise. They want ideological purity and don't believe in looking for common ground. Their ground is the only ground where they want to build their world.

Where does that leave moderate Republicans and Democrats?

Nowhere, really.

But, in that "nowhere" is the space I believe that moderate Democrats and Republicans can and should come together to form a real third party.

Independents believe that they're truly independent, but they're not. They are so far from it that they may as well be a different galaxy.

There are very few true independents. Independents, in truth, will lean either right or left. That's a fact.

That's why I laugh at people who hold themselves up as morally superior and claim that "independents are the biggest voting bloc in America" and that they uphold "third party principles". Which ones are those? The ones on the right or the left?

So moderates, I say to you... abandon the ideological and radical purists.

Come together, work together, find common ground with each other.

There is nothing "dirty" about the word compromise.