Father who 'repeatedly raped his 12-year old daughter' gets 60-day sentence. Fury erupts. - The Washington Post

Another perfect example of how American society devalues women and girls.

This disgusting piece of shit judge should be removed from the bench.

Justice reform is long overdue and it needs to start with motherfuckers like this one.

Also, the victim needs to be immediately removed from her mother's custody because it is abundantly clear that she is not interested in protecting her child.

The mother's actions here are as vile and disgusting as the judges.

As far as the rapist father? I think if I said what I wanted, I'd be suspended for death wishing..

 

