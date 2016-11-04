Video: Black man bitten by K-9, kicked by St. Paul cop; chief apologizes

St. Paul police Friday released video showing a June 24 arrest in which a 53-year-old African-American man was bitten by a police dog and kicked by an officer.

The man, Frank Baker, spent two weeks in the hospital after suffering severe wounds to his legs and feet with the K-9 tearing "hunks of flesh" and biting "down to the bone," said Baker's attorney, Robert Bennett. "It's certainly one of the most serious non-fatal attacks I've seen."