Newsvine

Yadda "In it for the Long Haul" Yadda

About Embrace your inner monster... Articles: 103 Seeds: 90 Comments: 32424 Since: Nov 2008

Video: Black man bitten by K-9, kicked by St. Paul cop; chief apologizes

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Yadda "In it for the Long Haul" Yadda View Original Article: mprnews.org
Seeded on Fri Nov 4, 2016 9:13 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

St. Paul police Friday released video showing a June 24 arrest in which a 53-year-old African-American man was bitten by a police dog and kicked by an officer.

The man, Frank Baker, spent two weeks in the hospital after suffering severe wounds to his legs and feet with the K-9 tearing "hunks of flesh" and biting "down to the bone," said Baker's attorney, Robert Bennett. "It's certainly one of the most serious non-fatal attacks I've seen."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor