St. Paul police Friday released video showing a June 24 arrest in which a 53-year-old African-American man was bitten by a police dog and kicked by an officer.
The man, Frank Baker, spent two weeks in the hospital after suffering severe wounds to his legs and feet with the K-9 tearing "hunks of flesh" and biting "down to the bone," said Baker's attorney, Robert Bennett. "It's certainly one of the most serious non-fatal attacks I've seen."
Video: Black man bitten by K-9, kicked by St. Paul cop; chief apologizes
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Nov 4, 2016 9:13 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment