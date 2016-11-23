Newsvine

Yadda "In it for the Long Haul" Yadda

About Embrace your inner monster... Articles: 103 Seeds: 90 Comments: 32424 Since: Nov 2008

No, Trump, We Can't Just Get Along

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Yadda "In it for the Long Haul" Yadda View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Wed Nov 23, 2016 5:36 PM
Discuss:

Donald Trump schlepped across town on Tuesday to meet with the publisher of The New York Times and some editors, columnists and reporters at the paper.

As The Times reported, Trump actually seemed to soften some of his positions:

He seemed to indicate that he wouldn’t seek to prosecute Hillary Clinton. But he should never have said that he was going to do that in the first place.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor