SOOooooooo.... I Was Offered A Job In California

This is kind of a long story and I don't really know how to make it short but I'll try.

I've lived all over the place because I grew up an Army brat and then joined myself.

The thing about packin' up your crap and moving as an Army brat, is that your whole family is going with you - your mom & dad, sisters & brothers. It's scary but not as scary because you're not alone. Oh, there might be the occasional melt-down because you left your favorite pair of jeans in the closet, but hey, you can always get new jeans right?

The thing about packin' up your crap and moving as a soldier, is that you're still not alone. Contrary to what some might think, there's a lot of paperwork that goes along with it and that paperwork translates to hand-holding to a certain degree. You might be alone in that (if you're single) you don't have your blood family with you, but your military family will always be there to help you when you need it.

The thing about packin' up your crap and moving as a single civilian is that... YOU'RE ALONE!!!! LMAO

When I think about possibly packin' up my crap and moving from MN to CA, I'm freaked out on the one hand but excited on the other hand.

So there's that.

Now there's this.

The place I work now is where I worked a year and a half ago. I left (as did many others in my team) because my supervisor was a sexual harasser that the company would not address.

I started working there again as of Jan 2 because 1) more money 2) corporate culture changed for the better 3) fat-ass sexual harasser bitch is gone.

And now?? NOW, I get a text out of the blue from a former VP of the company I worked for last year, basically dropping this job into my lap.

Branch manager, inside sales, outside sales support, overseeing production & shipping, etc. Me. Running a branch for a commercial/industrial OEM of water treatment equipment. Me doing this in a $8,000,000 a year market that will only grow as our climate gets hotter.

The company offered relocation assistance and all the usual corporate benefits plus a hefty increase in my current salary.

Here's my thing.

I have absolutely NO idea what a livable salary would be for Fullerton, California.

I have no idea what areas to stay away from and what areas I should consider getting an apartment in.

I have no idea about anything California let alone anything Fullerton.

Here's my other thing.

FEAR! And GUILT at leaving this company that took me back!

I can deal with the fear thing, and possibly the guilt thing, but the money thing? Not so much.